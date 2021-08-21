Expect morning and afternoon storms on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into Sunday we are watching a shortwave of energy that will bring several waves of thunderstorms to the News 3 viewing area on Sunday. We anticipate a wave of showers and storms right around daybreak Sunday morning then more as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

This shortwave although bringing showers and storms will help bring a push of dry air to the region for Monday and Tuesday. Push of dry air doesn’t last too long in this summer time airmass with southwesterly flow pumping in more moisture to the region. While we see the lull in rainfall activity for the start of the week we will likely see readings tip the middle 90s with heat index values pushing triple digits.

As we see rainfall chances increasing mid to late next week with more isolated showers and storms, temperatures should hold right near 90 degrees throughout the afternoon and evenings.

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics as Henri became a hurricane Saturday with a landfall on Long Island Sunday afternoon/evening. Wind, heavy rain will be felt all across the northeast as Henri moves inland. Grace has made landfall in Mexico and weakening.