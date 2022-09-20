Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The last few days of summer will feel every bit like it as temperatures soar into the middle 90s today through Thursday.

A dominate high pressure will continue to influence our forecast through the middle of the week. This high will allow sunny and dry conditions to persist but also temperatures will jump up to 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Ironically, Thursday is the first day of Fall but it could very well be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s. Good news, a cold front will slide through by Thursday evening into Friday and this will knock our temperatures to seasonable for this time of the year.