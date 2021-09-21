Fall cool front takes aim on the southeast with 50s in the morning

Our chances for rainfall increase tonight because of the cold front approaching the region. This means showers and even a few thunderstorms will become more widespread ahead of the cool front.

The showers and storms will continue throughout Wednesday morning for the first day of fall, which arrives at 3:21 PM ET Wednesday. The front sweeps through late in the day and the first full day of fall, Thursday will certainly feel that way!

Temperatures are still on par, as they dip down into the lower to mid-50s and highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s in the extended First Alert Forecast.

A second dry cool front sweeps through Saturday, keeping us sunny and dry.

The tropics continue to remain active in the Atlantic basin but no impacts in the forecast for the U.S. mainland. Sam and Teresa will be the next named storms, as we wind down our first list of names.