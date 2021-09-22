Fall is on par and so is the cooler breeze

Fall is arriving right on schedule. As soon as the front swept through at 3:20 PM ET. Readings are falling after peaking near 80° at Noon and will continue to dip overnight towards the lower to mid-50s.

Day and night are “not quite” but “almost equal,” and what is most amazing is that we are going to feel a 180° change from tropical to a true feel for fall in this First Alert Forecast.

We are on track for a very dry outlook now through the second week of October. Rain chances will return and we need to watch any tropical activity, despite us seeing the tropics slow down.

The tropics continue to remain active in the Atlantic basin but no impacts are in the near forecast for the U.S. mainland. Sam and Teresa will be the next named storms, as we wind down our first list of names.