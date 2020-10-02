Fall temperatures and plenty of sun this weekend

An overnight dry front moved through the southeast keeping us sunny and cool for your Friday. With high pressure building in behind this dry front, the weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous for the first of October and a change from a year ago where we saw triple digit heat.

Another weak dry front moves through Monday with temperatures holding steady in the upper 70s and low 80s as high pressure builds in behind that. Temperatures do start to uptick back to average by late in the week before another frontal boundary approaches and this one doesn’t have any moisture with it either; however, we do need to keep an eye on the tropics.

Tropical Depression Twenty-five formed Friday morning at the 11 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Will likely become Tropical Storm Gamma by Saturday morning. There is some uncertainty in the forecast track. It will impact the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend, but the Euro and GFS disagree after that. It could impact the Gulf Coast by next weekend.