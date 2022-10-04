COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got another beautiful fall day with comfortable temperatures, a light breeze and plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be right at or slightly below average for this time of the year.

Our pattern of great weather will continue for the remainder of the week as temperatures sit in the low to middle 80s. Tracking a cold front on Friday and also Saturday that will bring in a another shot of dry air and also cooler temperatures. Rain, while we could use a little, will be hard to come by with these fronts and it looks to stay dry through most of next week.