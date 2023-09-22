COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Couldn’t ask for a better forecast as we head into the weekend and the first day of fall while we track Ophelia. Pleasant weather conditions with a slight breeze at times for your Saturday as temperatures get close to touching 90. Sunday we will likely see a few areas hit 90, but the low humidity will keep it feeling quite pleasant and calm.

Ophelia reached tropical storm status Friday afternoon. While Opelia will impact the Carolinas with tropical winds and rain, the storm will have an indirect influence on our forecast by keeping us dry and pleasant. The area of low pressure will help keep our winds out of the northeast and keep any rain chances way through the short term.

Temperatures reach 90 for the start of the week, but a weak disturbance in the upper air pattern will help bring in more clouds and a chance of rain around midweek. Stray showers and storms will be welcomed as we’ve seen some dry conditions set in across the southeast lately. This increased cloud coverage and rain chance will be accompanied by slightly cooler than average readings.

Tracking the tropics: While we focus on Ophelia with a landfall expected across the Outer Banks, we are tracking another wave that shows significant potential for development off the African coast. Long range model guidance keeps this system out to sea.