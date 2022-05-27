COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary moving through the region this afternoon and evening after plaguing us with four very wet days across the two-state region. Over these four days we received 3.52″ of rainfall at the Columbus Airport. This puts us above average for the month of May with a surplus of 1.02″.

Heading into the weekend, we are taking about some great weather for Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday starts off cool with temperatures dipping to near 60 with sunny skies in the afternoon. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 80s with slightly less humid air in place. Sunday we see the return of the more humid air as temperatures climb back to near 90 and a tad more afternoon cloud cover.

Next week we are right back into the summer-like pattern with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening aided by daytime heating with temperatures in the low 90s.