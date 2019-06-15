FATHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny and warm

Heat and humidity starting to increase as we've switched back to southwesterly flow. This will help more clouds develop throughout the day on Sunday.

For Father's Day there will be just a slight chance of shower or storm very late in the day, but overall remaining dry and warm with temperatures back into the 90s. Monday yet again just a slight chance of rain in the afternoon with higher chances coming later in the week.

We introduce isolated showers back into the forecast with a couple shortwave impulses that will dive into the region. One moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday and then the other late on Thursday into Friday, but there will be chance of a shower or storm everyday throughout a good portion of next week.

Temperatures will be on par for average through the forecast period.