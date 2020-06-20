FATHER’S DAY: Warm & mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible

Upper-level low continues to exit the eastern United States while weak high pressure builds in across the southeast as we wrap up Father’s Day Weekend. For Sunday, temperatures will remain warm with many locations warming into the mid 90s with a sporadic shower or storm in the afternoon.

For the start of the week, a wave of energy starts to move into the area helping to increase our rain chances later in the week. Monday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to low 90s with an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm. By Tuesday and mid week rain chances are bumped up drastically as a cold front moves into the southeast. This system will help keep temperatures more seasonable at least through the end of the week.