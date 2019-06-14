FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and quiet with a chance of rain late on Sunday

Pleasant and calm across the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon and evening with little to no changes in your First Alert Forecast.

Father’s Day Weekend has a whole will be fantastic with a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm late in the afternoon on Sunday. This chance will come from a wave of energy moving out of Tennessee and if it holds together will arrive late Sunday.

Your forecast for next week we will introduce isolated showers back into the forecast with a couple shortwave impulses that will dive into the region. One moves through Tuesday/Wednesday and then the other late on Friday, but there will be chance of a shower or storm everyday throughout a good portion of next week.

Temperatures will be on par for average through the forecast period.