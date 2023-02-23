COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Highs continue to soar in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

We tied record of 84 degrees on Wednesday set back in 2018 and today we have the chance to do it again. The record high for Columbus today is 83 degrees set in 2018, we’ve got a forecasted high of 82 so we’ll get close this afternoon despite more clouds and the chance for a few light showers/sprinkles. A strong southwest wind will be present once again so expect winds to gust up to 25 mph.

A weak cold front will slide through the area on Friday keeping clouds and a few light showers around, despite the front, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 70s. We will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with more sun by Sunday.

Next chance for unsettled weather comes Monday evening with the chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder