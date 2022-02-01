February will start off dry and mild, rain moves in by the end of the week.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-February will begin how January ended, on a mild note. High pressure will keep our forecast dry and calm today with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds today. Expect temperatures to reach the middle to upper 60s to near 70 for some, this is about 9-10 degrees above average.  

Tracking a strong cold front that will bring a large swath of winter weather from the central and southern plains into the northeast. Up to 10-12 inches of snow and up to an inch of ice possible in some locations, making this a very difficult area to travel and will likely cause disruptions over the next few days. On the warm side of the system, a marginal risk of severe will be possible along the Louisiana, Mississippi coast.  

Closer to home, clouds will move in and a few showers will be possible on Wednesday and even for the first half of the day on Thursday. A line of storms will likely develop and move east through the evening on Thursday, arriving here Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy rain looks to be the primary threat, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Cooler temperatures will return behind the front so most of the area will move back into the 50s for the weekend.   

