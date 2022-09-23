COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical depression nine has formed in the central Caribbean, nine will eventually become Tropical Storm Hermine over the next 24-48 hours and then a hurricane as it tracks west through the Caribbean. Current track takes nine through Cuba and making landfall in southwest Florida by the middle of next week.

Locally, we’ll continue to watch for a shift in the track over the next few days and through the weekend. Again, once we really get more formation, we will continue to be able to fine tune the forecast.

Forecast:

Beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine, drier air and cooler temperatures. Thursday’s cold front has brought in a pleasant change that will continue for the first half of the weekend. A second front will swing through by Sunday with a chance for a few passing showers, widespread rain not expected but another pleasant dip in temperatures for Monday and through the middle of next week.