COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The spring-like forecast continues for Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, which is still above average. A weak high pressure keeps our forecast calm today so get out and enjoy it if you can.

A few more clouds late tonight with a stray shower or sprinkle into early Tuesday morning but clouds will gradually decrease by the time we head to midday. A weak cold front will pass through during Tuesday afternoon, this will change our winds and bring us slightly cooler but seasonable temperatures by Wednesday but no major changes are expected.

Our next system comes in by Thursday and Friday with a chance for a few showers, scattered thunderstorms by Friday. Behind this system, cooler temperatures move in, in fact we’ll likely see a shift from above average to below average temperatures by the end of the weekend into next week.