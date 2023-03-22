Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Finally feeling like spring with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A small disturbance will move across north Alabama, north Georgia and Southern Tennessee, this will bring in a few clouds through the late morning and around midday but should exit by the late afternoon.

Dry and warmer through Friday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s, our next cold front will move in overnight into early Saturday morning.

We are weather aware overnight Friday into Saturday morning; the cold front will weaken as it approaches the area, a few embedded thunderstorms may become a little strong as it pulls out of central Alabama.

This front will eventually stall across the area which will keep our forecast unsettled through Tuesday of next week.