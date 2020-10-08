Feeling like summer today but focus remains on the tropics

Short term:
Feeling like summer today with high temperatures soaring back into the middle to upper 80s, we’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds and this will really allow temperatures to warm up. Clouds begin to increase later tonight into Friday morning as moisture from Hurricane Delta moves northward. A few isolated showers will be possible late Friday morning into the afternoon and evening but widespread precipitation not expected.

Tropics:
Hurricane Delta has moved into the Gulf of Mexico where it has strengthened once again, this process of intensification will continue throughout today and early Friday morning. Cool water near the coast line may allow for some weakening just before landfall. Current track has shifted west over the last 24 hours and unfortunately the same locations that were hit hard by Hurricane Laura look to be impacted once again. Landfall at the moment looks to be late Friday afternoon/evening.

Delta will move further inland overnight into Saturday morning and curve to the northeast, the remnants of Delta would reach our area by Saturday evening. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, this looks to be the biggest chance for us to see any rain. By Monday most of the remnants will be to our east and we will begin the clearing process. 

Cloud cover and showers will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.

Thursday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 88° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 83° 71°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 67°

Monday

86° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

