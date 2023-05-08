COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeling more like summer this week with above average temperatures and a chance for pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s which is more typical for late May/early June. A few showers and storms will be possible later today as we see a little bit of sun interacting with the humidity, very low chance for widespread rain and storms.

Pop-up storms and warm temperatures for the remainder of the week, very likely we will reach 90 degrees or near it at some point this week with the best chance by this weekend.

A weak cold front will drop In late Friday which will allow hot but calm conditions for Mother’s Day weekend.