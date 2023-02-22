COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Spring-like weather out in full force as high pressure continues to keep us warm and well-above average. Readings climbed into the low 80s and the 80s will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

We are watching a frontal boundary to the west, as it enters the southeast it will continue to gradually weaken and lose it’s steam along with moisture; however, a few light showers will be possible for areas of Columbus and points northward.

This benign weather pattern continues through Saturday. These rain chances are far from a washout with many areas not receiving a drop. A greater chance for measurable rainfall comes late Monday night as another front is due in bringing a few rumbles of thunder with it.