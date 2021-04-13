Feeling more like summer with highs in the middle 80s; Showers move in on Wednesday

Feeling like summer today as high temperatures soar into the middle 80s, the normal high temperature for this time of the year should be in the middle 70s so we’ll be well above that today. Clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system so expect high clouds to continue to move in through the day giving us filtered sunshine.

Sun and clouds on Wednesday with a chance for a few isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger into Thursday morning but should end during the mid-morning.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and into the weekend as well. We will keep a chance for an isolated shower in the forecast this weekend with the bulk of the precipitation staying south of the News 3 viewing area.