Few breaks in the clouds this afternoon while Zeta gains strength

7 Day Forecast

Somewhat cloudy start to the day across the region with persistent clouds and areas of fog, but do expect some of the clouds to break and let a few rays of sun to peak through. Tuesday similar conditions with a greater chance to see a few more light showers.

Mid-week we are tracking Zeta which will likely become a hurricane later today or early Tuesday, but the system will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and weaken somewhat. However, the system moves into the gulf and will gain some strengthen before it eyes the northern gulf coast for another landfall. Local impacts include wind gusts 30-40 mph, and heavy rainfall with potential for rainfall totals potentially up to 2-3 inches.

A frontal boundary will help Zeta exit rather quickly bringing a brief break from the rain Friday and Saturday for an cool and enjoyable Halloween.

Monday

78° / 66°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 82° 69°

Wednesday

76° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 76° 72°

Thursday

78° / 53°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 78° 53°

Friday

70° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 70° 54°

Saturday

67° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 67° 55°

Sunday

67° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 52°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

Trending Stories