Few breaks in the clouds this afternoon while Zeta gains strength

Somewhat cloudy start to the day across the region with persistent clouds and areas of fog, but do expect some of the clouds to break and let a few rays of sun to peak through. Tuesday similar conditions with a greater chance to see a few more light showers.

Mid-week we are tracking Zeta which will likely become a hurricane later today or early Tuesday, but the system will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and weaken somewhat. However, the system moves into the gulf and will gain some strengthen before it eyes the northern gulf coast for another landfall. Local impacts include wind gusts 30-40 mph, and heavy rainfall with potential for rainfall totals potentially up to 2-3 inches.





A frontal boundary will help Zeta exit rather quickly bringing a brief break from the rain Friday and Saturday for an cool and enjoyable Halloween.