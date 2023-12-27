COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cooler temperatures this morning with readings in the 40s and 50s under overcast and cloudy skies. Skies will see a few more breaks as you go throughout the day with highs back into the low 60s.

Upper level low continues to plague the midsection of the country with snow showers and blizzard like conditions. This low will rotate more east and it will bring in much colder temperatures for the end of the year.

Morning temperatures will return to sub-freezing with areas of widespread frost likely for Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees in places before a weak low moves in for New Year’s Day.

A few showers will be likely on New Year’s Day with this next system, but don’t count on much rainfall as it is in and out fairly quickly. Staying cold behind this system with afternoon highs holding in the 50s.