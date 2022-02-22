COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Spring-like pattern in full swing as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon as high pressure holds off the storm system out to the west of us.

Threat of severe storms across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee will be possible, but for us the weakening frontal system fizzles out producing a few light showers as the boundary stalls out.

Thursday highs climb into the low 80s as we await another frontal boundary that will arrive Friday. This boundary will bring a few showers and storms to the valley. Slightly cooler as we head into the weekend with upper 60s.

A stronger cold front that will bring showers and storms and cooler air to the region moves in Sunday. A few left over clouds Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. Next week, high pressure builds in bringing more sunshine to the region.