COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off your Friday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a few light showers as a weak frontal boundary pushes into the two-state region. The showers don’t last too long, but a few breaks in the clouds will let the sun peak through for Friday afternoon and evening.

For the weekend, partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees will stay in the forecast ahead of another weak frontal boundary that will bring more showers for the second half of the weekend. Overcast skies will be present along with scattered showers as this boundary moves in.

A few left over cloud coverage will be likely as we start the new week, but skies will start to clear as we close out the month of February. March starts off seasonable and sunny as the weather pattern remains stable with high pressure overhead, but temperatures start to warm up in the extended forecast.