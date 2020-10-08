Few outer rain bands from Delta arrive Friday evening

Delta continues to strengthen in the western Gulf of Mexico as it gears for landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon/evening. As for us, we will start to see some tropical downpours move into the region right in time for Friday night football, but this band looks to be in and out within a few hours.

As we get into the weekend, Saturday we are WEATHER AWARE for the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes as Delta becomes post-tropical. Sunday we will still see a few showers as Delta exits. Start of the week we begin to slowly clear with a frontal boundary helping with its arrival on Tuesday. A few dry days Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in quickly. However, the potential for a few sporadic showers arrive back in the forecast as eastwardly flow brings in some Atlantic moisture.