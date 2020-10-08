Few outer rain bands from Delta arrive Friday evening

Delta continues to strengthen in the western Gulf of Mexico as it gears for landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon/evening. As for us, we will start to see some tropical downpours move into the region right in time for Friday night football, but this band looks to be in and out within a few hours.

As we get into the weekend, Saturday we are WEATHER AWARE for the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes as Delta becomes post-tropical. Sunday we will still see a few showers as Delta exits. Start of the week we begin to slowly clear with a frontal boundary helping with its arrival on Tuesday. A few dry days Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in quickly. However, the potential for a few sporadic showers arrive back in the forecast as eastwardly flow brings in some Atlantic moisture.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Friday

80° / 70°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 80° 70°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 72°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 70°

Monday

83° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 83° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 86° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

80°

2 PM
Showers
50%
80°

78°

3 PM
Rain
60%
78°

76°

4 PM
Showers
60%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

6 PM
Showers
50%
76°

75°

7 PM
Showers
60%
75°

