Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warmer than average readings continue across the southeast as we track several waves of energy that will impact the southeast.

Locally, a few stray showers overnight and throughout the day Thursday are possible ahead of a stronger storm system Friday morning.

A powerful Pacific storm system continues to track across the southeast Thursday and into the News 3 viewing area by Friday morning while lingering into the afternoon.

We are Weather Aware Friday for the setup for strong winds, severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Weekend returns calmer with more pleasant temperatures, but that will be short lived as next week we see readings climb back to near 80 with a steady increase of moisture.