COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pleasant and cool conditions continue heading into the overnight period, but throughout the day for your Sunday we are tracking another cool front. This front will bring a few passing showers to the area while the majority of us remain dry.

A few morning clouds to start Monday as temperatures will be a little more seasonable in the mid 60s with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s. Midweek we will see plenty of sunny conditions as we become laser focused on the tropics and Tropical Storm Ian (likely Hurricane Ian.)

Speaking of Ian, the 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with 45 mph winds and expected to become a hurricane by Monday morning over the western Caribbean.

Landfall likely in Cuba as a category 2 or 3 before it enters the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane (winds 111 mph or greater.) Wednesday evening or Thursday morning we focus on an impending landfall somewhere in Florida.

Latest model guidance continues to push the storm more westward closer to a landfall near the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday morning. This will still impact us and our forecast with some outer rainbands and likely a few wind gusts up to 20-30 mph for our southern counties.