Few rain chances, but not a washout

Sluggish pattern continues today with a few spotty afternoon showers and storms with temperatures remaining in the low 80s for afternoon highs. This pattern will continue for the remainder of the week until a weak cold front pushes in bringing slightly higher rainfall chances for the first half of the weekend.

Cold front does nothing in the way of temperatures with afternoon highs staying in the low 80s with a few readings dipping into the upper 70s. Monday and Tuesday remains the same with temps in the 80s and with rain fall chances holding off until another frontal boundary brings in a few showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Epsilon continues to churn towards Bermuda producing high surf along the island. As for us, we will see no impacts as the storm continues to move northward then northeast into the open water so of the North Atlantic.