Few rain chances Sunday, dome of heat builds in for next week

A hot and sunny day to start the weekend and more heat as we end it for Sunday. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon with a few showers and storms possible across the region. There is a low threat for damaging wind with a Mesoscale Convective System for Sunday as it comes down the pipeline across Alabama. Model trends show it weakening as it moves into the News 3 viewing area, but still bears watching. Monday there is a slight chance of rain as a frontal boundary pushes through the region and washes out.

The bigger story in your First Alert Forecast will be the heat and lack of rain for the week ahead. A dome of heat associated with high pressure builds across the southeast pushing temperatures to the hottest for the year. Upper 90s and a few triple digit readings will be likely. Heat index values will be a problem too with many areas well above the threshold for suffocating heat. By late next week, high pressure breaks down letting only a few rain chances in.

