COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out boundary to our south helping to fire up a few stray showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, but overall rain chance very small.

Most of us will remain dry through the weekend. Sunday afternoon we could see a few more stray pop ups as this boundary hangs around. Temperatures will remain right near 90 degrees through the remainder of the weekend and for the start of the week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One will exit the southeast region helping to keep our rainfall chances at a minimum for the start of the week. Temperatures slowly ramp up to the mid to low 90s by midweek. A weak frontal boundary tries to move into the southeast late in the week helping to increase rainfall chances to isolated.

Another weak boundary moves in for the upcoming weekend helping to drive temperatures down just a tad into the upper 80s.