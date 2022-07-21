COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An active Thursday appears to be in store for us across parts of Alabama and Georgia as we are tracking an advancing cold front from the north. This cold front is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. Currently the system is across Tennessee already producing some severe wind gusts.

We are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today as this system drops out from the north. Latest model guidance puts the timing of the storms arriving around noon time and lasting through the early evening hours. We could have some redevelopment behind the main system for late evening into the overnight hours for areas that do not see a lot of storm activity early on in the day.

In addition to the storms expected, temperatures will be quite warm as well ahead of the cluster of thunderstorms due in. A Heat Advisory is posted for Russell and Barbour Counties through Thursday evening for heat index values up to 105ºF.

More clouds expected Friday so you will see a drop in temperatures, but we quickly return to the summer-time pattern for the weekend with some areas climbing into the mid 90s with a stray shower or storm possible.