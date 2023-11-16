COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —We’ll keep a few isolated showers in the forecast today as the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico continues to drift away from the Chattahoochee Valley. The best chance will be during the morning commute, but I can’t rule out a few showers sticking around until the early afternoon especially in our southern counties. Clouds will continue to keep temperatures a little on the cool side but overall, we should jump back up to seasonable today with highs in the middle to upper 60s with less wind.

Clouds should begin to decrease even more later this evening and overnight providing us with a sun and cloud mix for Friday. We’ll clear out even more Friday night into Saturday as we’ll see a lot of sunshine Saturday and for the remainder of the weekend. The increase of sunshine should allow temperatures to jump up to the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday into the weekend.

Tracking our next system that will bring showers and even a few rumbles of thunder by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Best chance for right now appears to be Monday afternoon into Tuesday but with us still several days out a lot can change. Behind the front temperatures look to crash into the 50s.