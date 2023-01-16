COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continues across the southeast through the remainder of this afternoon as readings climbed to the low 60s. Overnight lows will be warmer with readings close to 50 degrees.

Tuesday starts the active weather pattern with a warm front moving through the area, stalling out bringing showers to the region and lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures warm to the 70s.

Another strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing showers and storms back to the area. At the moment, this system does not appear as strong as our last Thursday system, but still could have a few strong to severe storms by late Thursday morning.

Friday is quiet behind this system before another wave of showers move in for the weekend. This weekend’s weather system looks to bring heavy rain showers to the two-state region.