COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Idalia has pushed off the east coast of the United States and back into the open waters of the Atlantic, but not after impacting the southeast with very strong winds and rain. Now our focus turns to the holiday weekend where we are tracking very pleasant conditions.

A weak front to the south will help fire off some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday. Showers will continue through the late morning and early afternoon before a weak area of low pressure will retrograde back to the west.

High pressure will build in from the north pushing Idalia out to sea and this low pressure system westward, but bringing in drier and pleasant conditions for your Labor Day Weekend forecast. Morning lows will dip in the mid to upper 60s. Is it too early to say, a taste of fall? Might be, with afternoon readings climbing back into the upper 80s and 90s by the start of the week.

Forecast remains dry in the extended outlook as temperatures slowly uptick back into the mid 90s by the end of next week with a little more cloud coverage.