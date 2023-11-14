Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a low in the Gulf of Mexico that will push moisture into the News 3 viewing area starting today and through the end of the week.

The best chance for showers or a steadier light rain will be confined to our southernmost counties as the low continues to track east. A couple of isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the rest of us, but it looks like we’ll stay dry, cool, cloudy, and windy.

Rain coverage will begin to increase tonight into Wednesday with moderate to pockets of heavy rain. Rain will likely impact the Wednesday morning commute, which means it will be slow and you’ll need a little more time. Gusty with winds gusting up to 25 mph, temperatures will struggle to get out of the low to middle 50s.

Rain will continue into early Thursday morning then gradually ending, clouds will continue to stick with us through most of the day but a few peeks of sunshine by Thursday afternoon will be possible.

Drying out and becoming seasonable by Friday and the weekend, clouds will decrease by Saturday morning, this will lead us to sunshine for Saturday afternoon and on Sunday.