Few sprinkles late Friday with mild temperatures

The forecast hasn’t changed from our last briefing. The good news is that weekend events are looking good in this forecast. The stalled out front will continue to lift farther north across the Tennessee border where the highest risk for severe storms will occur. Now for Friday we will see some of this energy drift farther south in the form of clouds and a possibility of a few sprinkles or two. Readings will hold steady into the upper 70s to near 80 in the extended forecast. Sunshine, high pollen, and otherwise very spring-like for Saturday. Sunday through next week we need to watch this front drape farther south across the region so showers and a few storms, likely will return in the forecast to wash away some of this pesky pollen.