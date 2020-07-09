Few storms Friday before summer heat arrives for the weekend

Just a few showers and storms this evening across the region with more isolated showers and storms for Friday as well before the heat cranks up across the southeast. Pattern remains mostly unchanged as a boundary associated with the tropical low that has moved eastward still remains across Georgia. This boundary will move as the system continues to move eastward. For us, we will be influenced by northwest flow through the weekend.

This pattern will allow a few disturbances to move through the upper air stream giving us a chance for more showers and storms. With that said, Saturday looks completely dry as of now. However, Sunday could be a different story as a frontal boundary pushes in from the north. This could send a few impulses our way especially for Sunday. After that the upper air stream flattens out as a ridge of high pressure builds in with some of the hottest air that we’ve seen so far this summer.