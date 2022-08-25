COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dreary wet pattern continues as we close out the week with isolated showers and storms in the forecast as the stalled out boundary washes out as weak high pressure builds in front the east.

Heading into the weekend, we see a break from the damp pattern with more sun in the forecast, but with that temperatures will be warmer as they climb to near 90. Just a few afternoon stray showers and storms will be possible aided by daytime heat, but remaining humid.

Start of the week high pressure remains overhead as tropical moisture continues to spill in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures remain close to average with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

We will watch a weak frontal boundary towards our north which could help lead to more showers and storms midweek with the help of daytime heating before a ridge of high pressure builds in late in the week helping to drive out rainfall chances; and, for now the threat of tropical activity.