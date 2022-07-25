COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The typical late July pattern continues today with a calm and warm start transitioning to a hot and humid afternoon. Isolated storms are in the forecast as well but should be confined to the late afternoon and evening and will fizzle out by 9 PM.



A weak ridge of high pressure will begin to build across the area starting Tuesday, this weak ridge will keep rain chances fairly low from Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures begin to reach the middle 90s

By the end of the week, the ridge will begin to break down and this will allow a weak cold front to slide across the area and increase showers/storms with seasonable temperatures.