Few storms Monday; stronger system arrives Wednesday with the threat of severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cloud coverage already increasing across the two-state area as we are gearing up for an active week with several systems to move throughout the southeast.

System #1 on Monday will primarily stay north of the News 3 viewing area with the greatest dynamics across north Georgia and the Carolinas with scattered showers and storms. Locally we will likely see a few late evening storms that will fire up along the main frontal boundary with the help of daytime heating as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Although this boundary seems weak, we will see a cool down for Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning and highs in the mid 70s.

WEATHER AWARE: System #2 will arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. This system will be more robust than the previous frontal system. Severe weather potential will be likely in the warm sector, which should encompass the News 3 viewing area mainly around Highway 80 and southward; however, severe storms will be dependent on how far northward the warm front and warm sector reaches through the overnight period. This system remains very fluid with a lot of uncertainties in timing and threats with it being more than three days out.

We will cool down drastically for Friday after the cold front pushes through the region. While severe weather potential will be mainly Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we will still be plagued by a few lingering showers Friday and into early portions of Saturday until this system fully pulls out of the region. With the drop in temperatures you will need to bundle up for the Halloween weekend.