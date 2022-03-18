COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The forecast is looking good for the remainder of the evening as all watches have been canceled as the round one of the storm system exits.

There will be a few showers and a possible overnight thunderstorms along the physical cold front. By the time you watch up Saturday morning the rain will be out of here as we dry out and turn sunnier.

Weather Aware Wednesday (Next Week): The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area for severe weather on Wednesday. Timing for our next system is fluid and subject to change. We expect to see all severe threats of damaging wind, tornadoes, hail and flooding across the southeast.