COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cool front that arrives late Saturday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall across our area and will be the focal point of more showers and storms throughout the remainder of the weekend.

The stalled boundary will continue for the start of the week with warm, humid conditions on the southern end of the front and more stable conditions on the northern end. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for Monday and Tuesday given the added cloud cover, but changes occur mid to late next week.

Rain chances move out of the forecast as the front is moved out with a low developing along it. This should help usher in more stable air from the northeast keeping rain chances low to zero for the end of the week. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average.