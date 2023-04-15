COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a beautiful start to the weekend we are tracking a few showers and storms that will begin to move into the region late this evening.

A weakening thunderstorm cluster will clip our southern counties this evening with showers and storms. A line from Eufaula to Americus has the best potential to see this first round of storms this evening and into tonight – if the line holds its intensity.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive by Sunday morning along the cold front. There is some good news with this as it looks brief and quick, but with both of these systems our main threat will be very gusty winds.

Improving conditions throughout the day Sunday albeit a tad on the breezy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, so right on par with seasonal averages.

The week ahead looks superb, slight chill in the air to start Monday and Tuesday, but both afternoons look cloudless. Gradual warming trend will continue all week, with a few clouds by Wednesday. Late week we are watching another frontal system which brings in a slight chance of showers and storms.