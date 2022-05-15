COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A very fickle pattern across the southeast as we wrap up the weekend and await a frontal boundary for Monday. This frontal boundary will have just enough forcing to help aid in some thunderstorm development for Monday afternoon and evening with the help of some daytime heating.

Monday afternoon we are Weather Aware for a brief time period of 4 pm to 7 pm as we could see some strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and some hail up to quarters.

Once this front passes we return sunny and dry as temperatures start to heat up as we get towards mid to late week. Rain moves back into the forecast by the upcoming weekend with a few isolated showers and storms.