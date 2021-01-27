 

Final wave of rain today, sunny and cooler on Thursday.

Last bit of unsettled weather will move through this morning as a stalled out disturbance lingers to our south. Rain will last through the AM commute and may be heavy along with gusty winds, by lunch time most of the rain should be to our east with a few lingering showers.

Clouds will decrease this evening allowing our temperatures to quickly fall, Thursday morning will start off clear and cold with temperatures in the middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine to go around by Thursday afternoon with highs significantly cooler.

We’ll keep the sunny weather for the end of the week and the first half of the weekend as temperatures rebound to near average. The second half of the weekend will feature a chance for more showers.

Wednesday

60° / 35°
Showers
Showers 53% 60° 35°

Thursday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 29°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 33°

Saturday

60° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

67° / 44°
Showers
Showers 65% 67° 44°

Monday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 50° 35°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 56° 34°

56°

7 AM
Showers
38%
56°

55°

8 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
59°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

6 PM
Showers
38%
58°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
59°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
58°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
48°

45°

1 AM
Clear
4%
45°

43°

2 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
42°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

