Final wave of rain today, sunny and cooler on Thursday.

Last bit of unsettled weather will move through this morning as a stalled out disturbance lingers to our south. Rain will last through the AM commute and may be heavy along with gusty winds, by lunch time most of the rain should be to our east with a few lingering showers.

Clouds will decrease this evening allowing our temperatures to quickly fall, Thursday morning will start off clear and cold with temperatures in the middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine to go around by Thursday afternoon with highs significantly cooler.

We’ll keep the sunny weather for the end of the week and the first half of the weekend as temperatures rebound to near average. The second half of the weekend will feature a chance for more showers.