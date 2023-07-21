COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining very hot and humid through the rest of the afternoon and evening with heat advisories and an excessive heat warning posted across the News 3 viewing area. The good news, both of these will expire tonight and ‘cooler’ readings on the way for the weekend along with rain chances.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing later this evening and potentially lasting into the overnight hours. These storms will likely bring a damaging wind threat if they become more organized.

Saturday there will be more scattered showers and storms that develop with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will continue into Sunday while temperatures remain below average.

Next week is currently trending drier as we start the week with temperatures ramping back up into the mid to upper 90s. A few stray showers and storms will come back into the forecast by Thursday afternoon.