Finally! More sun and less humidity

The cold front has moved through and while we won’t see a dip in temperatures, we will see a dip in the humidity. The oppressive tropical air mass has that lingered over the region since the weekend has finally pushed to the east and soon drier air will work through the entire region. Sunny skies with highs today near 90 degrees, the less humid air will make it feel more enjoyable.

Sunny skies on Friday as well with a few high clouds building into the afternoon, highs once again near 90 degrees and still keeping the humidity “pleasant” for this time of the year.

Don’t get too excited about the drop in humidity, it is June and summer afternoon so this is just a temporary break. The humidity will return by the end of the weekend and early next week, our typical pop-up showers and storms will be possible each afternoon with highs near 90.