Happy first day of school! The forecast remains typical for this time of the year with seasonable temperatures, humidity, and the chance for showers/storms.

Morning commute: Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning with visibility dropping for some, allow yourself extra time this morning.



Recess: A few sunny breaks will be possible by lunchtime; you’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms, but a complete washout not expected. Cloud cover and patchy fog will keep temperatures rather “cool” by midday with most of the area ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.



Dismissal: Mixture of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible, high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.



Tropics:

The tropics are becoming more active, watching a tropical wave near the Cape Verdean Islands. Low chance of development in the next 48 hours and a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.