Flirting with frost but no go for now just sun & mild readings





The readings are falling hour by hour through our Sunday morning. Columbus northward will be flirting with frost and now that we are approaching our average frost days for central Alabama and Georgia we can start thinking ahead when it comes to protecting our pets and plants.

Readings Columbus northward will dip down into the mid to upper 30s and any place farther south around 40 to the lower 40° mark. We are looking ahead for next weekend and this seasonal front will have much colder Canadian air and the 14th may be far out but it looks to have a good setup for widespread frost.

Until we arrive at our next cold front next week we will have cool and calm mornings and pleasant weather for daytime temperatures in the lower 70s. And we will remain mostly dry, with only a hint of a few sprinkles in the First Alert Forecast.