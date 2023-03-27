COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The forecast is finally taking a break from severe storms and now monitoring river flooding on both sides of the Chattahoochee. The potential for flooding continues overnight and a few severe storms remain farther south.

We remain Weather Aware now through Tuesday for flooded streams and rivers: Late morning for our most southern counties.. Barbour, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Sumter Counties.

Passing storms producing heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding with ongoing urban and small stream flooding with a few severe storms but mainly southern Alabama and southern Georgia but we need to watch.

Any severe storms south will need to be watched from 7 a.m. until around 5 p.m. but much farther south, so for everyone who has seen the heaviest rainfall, you are getting a break.

Midweek we finally return to seasonable readings under sunny skies giving us a chance to dry. The break from the shower activity will be brief before we are seeing another potential severe weather setup for Saturday. Specifics with this system are uncertain at this time.